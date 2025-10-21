Towneley Capital Management Inc DE Sells 1,262 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF $DFAE

Towneley Capital Management Inc DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Towneley Capital Management Inc DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE owned 0.14% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $8,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 12,129,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,138 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,597,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,253,000 after purchasing an additional 67,234 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,519,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,484,000 after purchasing an additional 56,534 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,078,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,815,000 after purchasing an additional 257,941 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 176.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,929,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,589 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $32.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.83. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.68 and a fifty-two week high of $32.47.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

