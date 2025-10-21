Klingman & Associates LLC Grows Position in Linde PLC $LIN

Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 53.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Breakwater Capital Group grew its position in Linde by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.9% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 1,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Clarendon Private LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.0% in the second quarter. Clarendon Private LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 2.8% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

NASDAQ LIN opened at $451.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $472.31 and its 200-day moving average is $464.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Linde PLC has a 12-month low of $408.65 and a 12-month high of $486.38. The firm has a market cap of $211.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.93.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 20.20%.The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total transaction of $23,815,274.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 480,543 shares in the company, valued at $227,479,445.34. The trade was a 9.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Linde from $510.00 to $507.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $520.00.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

