Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $26.20 Million Stock Position in Sysco Corporation $SYY

Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 345,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Sysco makes up 2.7% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $26,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Sysco by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,199,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015,714 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth about $85,341,000. Amundi raised its holdings in Sysco by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,725,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,941,000 after purchasing an additional 995,498 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Sysco by 1,940.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,016,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,290,000 after purchasing an additional 966,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Sysco by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,015,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,280,000 after purchasing an additional 563,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Sysco news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 37,606 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $3,046,086.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,035. The trade was a 55.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $4,239,331 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

SYY opened at $79.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. Sysco Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $67.12 and a fifty-two week high of $83.47. The company has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.74 and a 200-day moving average of $76.62.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. Sysco had a return on equity of 109.52% and a net margin of 2.25%.The company had revenue of $21.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 57.91%.

SYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Sysco from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sysco from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on Sysco from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Sysco from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.46.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

