Phoenix Financial Ltd. Cuts Position in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Phoenix Financial Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 7,057 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 50.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock opened at $227.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Corporation has a twelve month low of $204.66 and a twelve month high of $256.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%.The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on UNP shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $214.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. UBS Group set a $253.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Baird R W upgraded shares of Union Pacific to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on UNP

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.