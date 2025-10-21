Drive Wealth Management LLC Sells 23 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP

Drive Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.89, for a total transaction of $5,032,910.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,599,613.83. This trade represents a 47.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total value of $768,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,615.08. This represents a 36.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE AMP opened at $472.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $497.02 and its 200 day moving average is $501.96. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $396.14 and a twelve month high of $582.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.11. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 65.90% and a net margin of 18.30%.The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 19.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $423.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $530.00 to $484.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $518.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $539.50.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

