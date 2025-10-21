Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,549 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $32,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2,473.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC now owns 7,719,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,986,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419,500 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 47.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,234,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293,159 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter worth about $119,032,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,490,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,946 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,491,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,897,000 after buying an additional 1,474,583 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

JAAA opened at $50.62 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $49.65 and a 12-month high of $51.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.59.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

