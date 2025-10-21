Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Sold by Fiduciary Family Office LLC

Fiduciary Family Office LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,421,213,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,238,764,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,526,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,413,936,000 after buying an additional 3,765,378 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3,493.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 934,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $524,914,000 after buying an additional 908,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,096,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,015,557,000 after buying an additional 907,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.
Mastercard Stock Performance
Shares of MA opened at $566.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $580.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $564.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $465.59 and a 1 year high of $601.77.
Mastercard Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.50%.
Insider Transactions at Mastercard
In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total value of $10,456,032.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,330,922.26. The trade was a 36.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $640.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $635.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $639.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $634.04.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Mastercard
Mastercard Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mastercard
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Louis Vuitton Earnings Show Luxury Bull Market Isn’t Done Yet
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- 3 High-Yield Banks for Investors to Buy on the Dip
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- 5 Surprising Stocks Set to Benefit From a Future Robotics Boom
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.