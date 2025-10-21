Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Buys 84 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 42.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 3.1% during the first quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 0.7% during the first quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 0.9% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 1.9% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 2.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $621.00 to $558.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $660.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.23.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $477.73 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $520.17 and its 200-day moving average is $513.60. The company has a market capitalization of $145.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $427.14 and a 52 week high of $579.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 29.54%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

