Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $88,000 Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth about $141,636,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 662,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Finally, Arista Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,257,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total transaction of $3,318,840.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 114,168 shares in the company, valued at $13,532,333.04. This trade represents a 19.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.63, for a total transaction of $1,136,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 595,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,692,231.75. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,281,540. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $123.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $152.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.60 and a 12 month high of $124.11.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%.The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.95%.

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.