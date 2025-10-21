Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $296,000 Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canopy Partners LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 98,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 573,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,920,000 after buying an additional 8,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $392,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $62.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.21. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $71.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $81.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.45.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 73.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.84.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

