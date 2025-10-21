Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,347 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC now owns 6,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $95.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $68.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.81. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $72.14 and a 1 year high of $95.53.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.