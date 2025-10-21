IMG Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

IMG Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 527.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,887,705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $63,983,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,524 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 322.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,590,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,891,201,000 after buying an additional 20,291,139 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 4.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,174,941 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,710,218,000 after acquiring an additional 849,091 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 16,771,882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,482,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,786,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,832,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,300 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,057.28. The trade was a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $17,314,500. This represents a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,606 shares of company stock worth $75,588,902 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Tesla from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Tesla from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Tesla from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and ten have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $363.54.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

Tesla Trading Up 1.8%

TSLA stock opened at $447.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.11 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $389.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.63, a PEG ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 2.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.Tesla’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.