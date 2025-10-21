DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC Has $349,000 Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 21.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 56.8% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.67 and a 200-day moving average of $49.09. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.02 and a 12 month high of $51.09.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

