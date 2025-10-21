Mills Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Mills Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO opened at $617.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $602.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $563.51. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $619.60. The stock has a market cap of $768.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

