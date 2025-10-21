Waste Management, Inc. $WM Position Lifted by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. Westend Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 381.0% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $272.00 to $271.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.00.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM stock opened at $215.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $86.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $220.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.28. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.69 and a 52 week high of $242.58.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.96%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

