Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,084 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 274.0% in the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on DIS. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.90.

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of DIS stock opened at $112.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.19. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $201.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

