Kimberly-Clark Co. $KMB Stock Holdings Trimmed by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. cut its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 176.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $149.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.00.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $120.70 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $118.18 and a 1 year high of $150.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.08. The firm has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%.The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.42%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

