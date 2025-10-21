iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT Shares Sold by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,524 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 81.6% during the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1,277.1% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 144.7% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $62.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.24. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 12 month low of $37.09 and a 12 month high of $71.82.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

