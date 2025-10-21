Probity Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Probity Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,334 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Triton Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,334,000. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 6,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,160,270. This represents a 12.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $770,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,740. The trade was a 22.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,402 shares of company stock worth $1,973,407. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $307.94 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $276.53 and a 12-month high of $326.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.47.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $373.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.68.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

