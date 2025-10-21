DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC Sells 884 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 348,092,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,885,264,000 after purchasing an additional 13,021,873 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.6% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 20,460,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,704,000 after buying an additional 10,262,110 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 184,791,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,177,000 after buying an additional 3,702,009 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 13,136,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,837,000 after buying an additional 2,379,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,556,000.

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $23.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $23.87.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

