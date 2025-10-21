Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH Shares Purchased by Clune & Associates LTD.

Clune & Associates LTD. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 2.9% of Clune & Associates LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Clune & Associates LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 237.1% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $80.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.22. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $80.14.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2904 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

