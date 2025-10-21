Klingman & Associates LLC Has $1.56 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. $C

Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 401.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,634 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 69,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,978 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 166.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 12,499 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in Citigroup by 109.0% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,246,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,458,000 after buying an additional 649,807 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 125.0% during the first quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 15,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 8,630 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Citigroup from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.63.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C opened at $99.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $182.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.72 and a 200-day moving average of $85.15. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $55.51 and a one year high of $105.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.92 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

See Also

