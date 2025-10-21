Aon plc $AON Shares Bought by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in AON by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 91 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AON opened at $344.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $362.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $360.75. The company has a market capitalization of $74.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.89. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $323.73 and a 12 month high of $412.97.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. AON had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 50.91%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $426.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of AON from $421.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $402.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.00.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

