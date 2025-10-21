Lyell Wealth Management LP Acquires 1,257 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Swan Global Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swan Global Investments LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uhlmann Price Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Argus set a $210.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $209.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.06.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE JNJ opened at $193.78 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $194.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.18. The stock has a market cap of $466.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.08% and a net margin of 27.26%.The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.19%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Articles

