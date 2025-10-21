Journey Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Journey Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 13.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,832,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,725,000 after purchasing an additional 924,353 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at about $162,217,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 5.4% in the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,972,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,589,000 after purchasing an additional 152,600 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 127.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,607,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 8.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,105,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,260,000 after purchasing an additional 166,148 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

SLV opened at $47.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.49. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $26.19 and a 1 year high of $49.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.59.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

