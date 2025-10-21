Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Increases Position in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,065 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,335,394 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,017,223,000 after purchasing an additional 969,027 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 73,459,122 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,976,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,223 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in CVS Health by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,413,853 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,383,039,000 after buying an additional 2,375,764 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in CVS Health by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,309,289 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,037,205,000 after buying an additional 1,942,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,647,873 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $924,643,000 after buying an additional 728,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $82.47 on Tuesday. CVS Health Corporation has a 1-year low of $43.56 and a 1-year high of $82.88. The stock has a market cap of $104.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 1.17%.The firm had revenue of $98.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 74.30%.

In related news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $532,650.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,519.12. This represents a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Baird R W upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.57.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

