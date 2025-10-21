Comparing Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) & NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF)

NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF – Get Free Report) and Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.2% of NXT Energy Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.2% of Weatherford International shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.1% of NXT Energy Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Weatherford International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NXT Energy Solutions and Weatherford International”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NXT Energy Solutions $470,000.00 85.78 -$6.62 million ($0.04) -9.25 Weatherford International $5.15 billion 0.91 $506.00 million $6.46 10.05

Weatherford International has higher revenue and earnings than NXT Energy Solutions. NXT Energy Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Weatherford International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

NXT Energy Solutions has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weatherford International has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for NXT Energy Solutions and Weatherford International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NXT Energy Solutions 0 0 0 0 0.00 Weatherford International 0 2 9 1 2.92

Weatherford International has a consensus price target of $95.50, indicating a potential upside of 47.10%. Given Weatherford International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Weatherford International is more favorable than NXT Energy Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares NXT Energy Solutions and Weatherford International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NXT Energy Solutions N/A -65.19% -22.05% Weatherford International 9.35% 34.87% 9.37%

Summary

Weatherford International beats NXT Energy Solutions on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NXT Energy Solutions

(Get Free Report)

NXT Energy Solutions Inc., a technology company, provides services to the oil and gas industry through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) technology worldwide. Its SFD technology, a remote sensing airborne survey system utilizes quantum-scale sensors to detect gravity field perturbations in an airborne survey method which can be used onshore and offshore to remotely identify traps and reservoirs with hydrocarbon and geothermal exploration potential. The company was formerly known as Energy Exploration Technologies Inc. and changed its name to NXT Energy Solutions Inc. in September 2008. NXT Energy Solutions Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Weatherford International

(Get Free Report)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and software, automation and flow measurement solutions. The company also provides safety, downhole reservoir monitoring, flow control, and multistage fracturing systems, as well as sand-control technologies, and production and isolation packers; liner hangers to suspend a casing string in high-temperature and high-pressure wells; cementing products, including plugs, float and stage equipment, and torque-and-drag reduction technology for zonal isolation; and pre-job planning and installation services. In addition, it offers directional drilling services, and logging and measurement services while drilling; services related to rotary-steerable systems, high temperature and high pressure sensors, drilling reamers, and circulation subs; rotating control devices and advanced automated control systems, as well as closed loop drilling, air drilling, managed-pressure drilling, and underbalanced drilling services; open-hole and cased-hole logging services; and intervention and remediation services. Further, it provides tubular handling, management, and connection services; and re-entry, fishing, and well abandonment services, as well as patented bottom hole, tubular-handling equipment, pressure-control equipment, and drill pipe and collars. The company was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Houston, Texas.

