11,750 Shares in Capital Group Growth ETF $CGGR Bought by Balboa Wealth Partners

Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $77,000.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3%

NYSEARCA CGGR opened at $44.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.90. Capital Group Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $29.23 and a twelve month high of $44.71.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

