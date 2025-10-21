Bolt Projects Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSLKW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bolt Projects Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSLKW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 16,000 shares, a growth of 86.0% from the September 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bolt Projects Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of BSLKW opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. Bolt Projects has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03.

About Bolt Projects

Bolt Projects Holdings, Inc operates as a material solutions company. The company offers B-SILK PROTEIN, a biodegradable ingredient for the beauty and personal care industry. Its products also include MYLO, a mycelium-based leather material; and MICROSILK, a silk fiber. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

