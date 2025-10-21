Bolt Projects Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSLKW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bolt Projects Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSLKW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 16,000 shares, a growth of 86.0% from the September 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Bolt Projects Stock Down 3.3%
Shares of BSLKW opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. Bolt Projects has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03.
About Bolt Projects
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bolt Projects
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Louis Vuitton Earnings Show Luxury Bull Market Isn’t Done Yet
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- 3 High-Yield Banks for Investors to Buy on the Dip
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- 5 Surprising Stocks Set to Benefit From a Future Robotics Boom
Receive News & Ratings for Bolt Projects Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolt Projects and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.