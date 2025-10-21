Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Stock Price Up 33.3% – Here’s Why

Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 33.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 258,512 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 324,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Falcon Gold Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$3.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.01.
Falcon Gold Company Profile
Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.
