First Capital, Inc. $FCAP Shares Sold by Siena Capital Partners GP LLC

Siena Capital Partners GP LLC decreased its position in shares of First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,057 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 9,975 shares during the quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC’s holdings in First Capital were worth $3,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Capital during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Truffle Hound Capital LLC raised its position in First Capital by 35.1% during the first quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in First Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in First Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Get First Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of First Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Insider Activity at First Capital

In other First Capital news, Director Kathy Ernstberger acquired 972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.10 per share, for a total transaction of $39,949.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,808.90. This represents a 38.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Capital Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of FCAP stock opened at $41.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.30 and a 200 day moving average of $42.91. The stock has a market cap of $138.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.65. First Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $53.85.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.43 million during the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 21.45%.

First Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. This is a boost from First Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.47%.

About First Capital

(Free Report)

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.