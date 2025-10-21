Evermay Wealth Management LLC Sells 61 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE

Evermay Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 474.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of VOE stock opened at $173.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.60 and its 200 day moving average is $165.13. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $139.38 and a 12 month high of $176.83.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

