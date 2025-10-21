FLC Capital Advisors Invests $216,000 in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Decatur Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wolfe Research raised Digital Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.38.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of DLR stock opened at $172.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.95 and a 12-month high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 23.98%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.250 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 128.08%.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $9,330,598.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

