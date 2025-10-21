Balboa Wealth Partners Sells 165 Shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Balboa Wealth Partners lowered its position in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 790.0% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 1.2%

NYSE NOC opened at $601.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $592.91 and its 200 day moving average is $538.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.10. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 1 year low of $426.24 and a 1 year high of $640.90.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.27. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 9.74%.The business had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 34.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOC. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $547.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $557.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $700.00 price objective on Northrop Grumman and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $617.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NOC

About Northrop Grumman

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.