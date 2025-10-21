Balboa Wealth Partners Has $448,000 Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Balboa Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 59.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% in the second quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 82.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 10,272 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 25.1% in the first quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 20,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 6.7% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 89,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $250.00 to $243.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $272.00 to $271.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.00.

Waste Management Price Performance

WM opened at $215.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $220.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.69 and a 52 week high of $242.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.96%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

