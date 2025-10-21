Journey Advisory Group LLC Sells 290 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Journey Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 21.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 42.5% in the first quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 17,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 61,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $179.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 5.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.95 and a 1 year high of $221.69.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%.The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXN. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $197.00 to $192.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.47.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.