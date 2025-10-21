Aurora Investment Counsel Raises Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. $HRB

Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the quarter. H&R Block makes up approximately 1.6% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in H&R Block during the first quarter worth $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 72.1% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 40.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 42.9% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 21.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on H&R Block from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered H&R Block from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

H&R Block Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $51.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.31. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.80 and a 200-day moving average of $54.87.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 191.38%. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. H&R Block has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-5.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.58%.

H&R Block Company Profile

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.