Standex International Corporation $SXI Shares Sold by apricus wealth LLC

apricus wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Standex International were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Standex International by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Standex International by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Standex International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 3,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Standex International by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Standex International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Standex International in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Standex International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Standex International from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.50.

Insider Transactions at Standex International

In related news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $4,230,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 103,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,433,655. This represents a 14.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 2,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $606,179.20. Following the sale, the director owned 8,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,709,741.40. The trade was a 26.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,992 shares of company stock worth $10,401,179 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of NYSE:SXI opened at $240.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 51.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $210.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.79. Standex International Corporation has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $241.14.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $222.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.44 million. Standex International had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Standex International Corporation will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

About Standex International

(Free Report)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

See Also

