Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 564 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $7,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Praxis Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $520,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE SHW opened at $330.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.94. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $308.84 and a 12-month high of $400.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $82.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.38). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 66.91%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total transaction of $224,611.38. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,609,992.04. The trade was a 3.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $301,301.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 377 shares in the company, valued at $132,081.95. This represents a 69.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

