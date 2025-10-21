DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC Makes New $4.60 Million Investment in Abacus FCF Leaders ETF $ABFL

DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abacus FCF Leaders ETF (BATS:ABFL – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 65,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,000. Abacus FCF Leaders ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abacus FCF Leaders ETF in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Madrona Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abacus FCF Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $402,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abacus FCF Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $477,000. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abacus FCF Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $511,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Abacus FCF Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $690,000.
Abacus FCF Leaders ETF Stock Performance
ABFL stock opened at $71.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.24 million, a PE ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 0.92.
Abacus FCF Leaders ETF Company Profile
The Abacus FCF Leaders ETF (ABFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims to outperform a broad US equity index. The actively-managed fund selects stocks based on strong free cash flow and ESG rankings. ABFL was launched on Sep 27, 2016 and is issued by FCF Advisors.
