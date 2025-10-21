First Citizens BancShares, Inc. $FCNCA Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,979 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $13,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FCNCA. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth about $149,963,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 124,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,344,000 after purchasing an additional 22,257 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 121,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,429,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 401,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $743,815,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 61,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,727,000 after purchasing an additional 7,046 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FCNCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,240.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,410.00 target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,250.00 to $1,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $2,100.00 target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,227.69.

In other news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding acquired 409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $666,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 1,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,320. This trade represents a 30.18% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,698.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 32,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,869,625. This trade represents a 1.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,494 shares of company stock worth $2,485,986. Company insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,746.03 on Tuesday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $1,473.62 and a one year high of $2,412.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,871.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,880.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.60.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The bank reported $44.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $39.08 by $5.70. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

