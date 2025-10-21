Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC Has $160.27 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF $DFAT

Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,857,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,834 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up 18.4% of Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $160,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 251,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,963,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 57,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Verus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Verus Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000.

Shares of DFAT opened at $57.65 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $44.01 and a 52 week high of $61.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.11 and a 200-day moving average of $54.35.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

