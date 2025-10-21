Whittier Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. $GWRE

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $14,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,405,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,837,000 after purchasing an additional 11,537 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $253.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 317.09, a PEG ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.21. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.08 and a 12 month high of $272.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $356.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Guidewire Software has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GWRE. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.08.

In other Guidewire Software news, CAO David Franklin Peterson sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total value of $439,837.57. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,440,010.68. This trade represents a 11.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 7,162 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $1,782,048.84. Following the transaction, the insider owned 38,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,608,184.30. This represents a 15.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,545 shares of company stock worth $26,766,382 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

