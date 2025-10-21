Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 227.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,472 shares during the quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 7,552 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,770,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,078,000 after purchasing an additional 270,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.09. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.02 and a one year high of $51.09.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

