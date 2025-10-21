Aurora Investment Counsel Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LULU. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 770,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $218,052,000 after acquiring an additional 464,186 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in lululemon athletica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,894,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in lululemon athletica by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,792,294 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,356,507,000 after purchasing an additional 394,706 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in lululemon athletica by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,010,908 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,418,389,000 after purchasing an additional 162,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in lululemon athletica by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,128,607 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $319,463,000 after purchasing an additional 160,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at lululemon athletica

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $109,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,754. This represents a 6.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

lululemon athletica Stock Performance

LULU stock opened at $172.43 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.66. The company has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.07. lululemon athletica inc. has a 52-week low of $159.25 and a 52-week high of $423.32.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.24. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 42.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on LULU shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective (down previously from $324.00) on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of lululemon athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, September 15th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $303.00 price objective on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Friday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $298.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $224.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.42.

lululemon athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Articles

