Aurora Investment Counsel Takes Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited $VIPS

Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 125,635 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 209.2% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 1,695.2% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 41.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter worth about $86,000. 48.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vipshop Stock Up 1.3%

NYSE VIPS opened at $19.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.71. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.14 and a fifty-two week high of $21.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.13 and a 200-day moving average of $15.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on VIPS shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Vipshop from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Vipshop from $17.80 to $17.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Vipshop from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

