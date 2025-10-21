Aurora Investment Counsel Cuts Position in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty comprises 1.3% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 128.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,225,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $449,021,000 after buying an additional 688,267 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 81.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 913,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,871,000 after buying an additional 410,900 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 64.8% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 931,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $341,453,000 after buying an additional 366,147 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5,117.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 220,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,753,000 after buying an additional 216,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 237.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 270,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,674,000 after buying an additional 190,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $550.38.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.43, for a total value of $264,215.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,837.09. This trade represents a 18.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ULTA opened at $523.72 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 1-year low of $309.01 and a 1-year high of $572.23. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $531.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $472.27.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.75. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 48.78%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

