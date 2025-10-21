Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. $DBRG

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,814 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $5,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DBRG. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 978.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 200.5% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DBRG. Wall Street Zen upgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Zacks Research cut DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DigitalBridge Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

DigitalBridge Group Price Performance

DBRG opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -314.63 and a beta of 1.66. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $17.33.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $232.83 million for the quarter. DigitalBridge Group had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 4.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

DigitalBridge Group Profile

(Free Report)

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.