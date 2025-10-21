Farmer Brothers (NASDAQ:FARM) & Drinks Americas (OTCMKTS:DKAM) Critical Comparison

Farmer Brothers (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) and Drinks Americas (OTCMKTS:DKAM – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.5% of Farmer Brothers shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Farmer Brothers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Farmer Brothers and Drinks Americas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmer Brothers 1 1 0 0 1.50 Drinks Americas 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings & Valuation

Farmer Brothers presently has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 38.89%. Given Farmer Brothers’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Farmer Brothers is more favorable than Drinks Americas.

This table compares Farmer Brothers and Drinks Americas”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmer Brothers $342.28 million 0.11 -$14.52 million ($0.68) -2.65 Drinks Americas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Drinks Americas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Farmer Brothers.

Risk and Volatility

Farmer Brothers has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Drinks Americas has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Farmer Brothers and Drinks Americas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmer Brothers -4.24% -16.12% -3.84% Drinks Americas N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Farmer Brothers beats Drinks Americas on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farmer Brothers

Farmer Bros. Co. engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee. It also engage installation, repair, and refurbishment services for an array of coffee, tea, and juice equipment. The company serves small independent restaurants, foodservice operators, and large institutional buyers and national account customers. The company distributes its products through direct-store-delivery network, and common carriers or third-party distributors, as well as website. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Northlake, Texas.

About Drinks Americas

Drinks Americas Holdings, Ltd. produces, imports, distributes, and markets premium wine and spirits, and alcoholic beverages to beverage wholesalers in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium authentic Mexican beer products under the brand names of Day of the Dead Beer, Mexicali, Rio Bravo, Red Pig, and Chili Beer. The company also markets and distributes non-alcoholic beverages. It offers its products through various retailers and restaurant chains. Drinks Americas Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 1986 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

