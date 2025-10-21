Liberty One Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Claris Advisors LLC MO boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 630,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,598,000 after buying an additional 21,859 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 114,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,098,000 after buying an additional 36,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Bank of America upped their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on PepsiCo from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of PEP opened at $153.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $210.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.46. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $177.50.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.82%.PepsiCo’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.17%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

